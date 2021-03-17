Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $19.61 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638,642 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $19,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

