Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 717,144 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 22,723.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 717,144 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Aflac worth $32,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Aflac by 4.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Aflac by 2.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,230 shares of company stock worth $4,449,110 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

Shares of AFL opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

