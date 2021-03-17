Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Holdings Decreased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP trimmed its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,147. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

