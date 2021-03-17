HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-$1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $750.83 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 1.37-1.42 EPS.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,490.90, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. BTIG Research started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of HealthEquity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.64.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,758. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,686 shares of company stock worth $18,622,472. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

