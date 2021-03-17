Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Position Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 257.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 740,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,075 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $22,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEAK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.46.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

