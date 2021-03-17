Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

Heartland Express has a payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Heartland Express stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

HTLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

