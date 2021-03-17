HedgeTrade (HEDG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $159,418.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002243 BTC on major exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $429.78 million and $159,418.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002689 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00037274 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008084 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00016316 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

