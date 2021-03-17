Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.91

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.91 and last traded at $42.45, with a volume of 21018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 17.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,873,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,196 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 2,148.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,363,000 after buying an additional 3,091,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after buying an additional 39,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Herman Miller by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 521,345 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

