Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.05

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 636049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

HT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $713,779.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,046.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,585 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

