Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 158.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Hibbett Sports worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other news, Director Jane F. Aggers sold 9,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $588,293.32. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,686 shares of company stock worth $2,338,080 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $75.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

