Highlander Capital Management LLC Acquires 140 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after acquiring an additional 334,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 168,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,177 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5,707.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 101,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,001,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

IYJ stock opened at $104.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.50. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.