Highlander Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 3.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.04) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.