Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $211,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,999,486,000 after buying an additional 166,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $518.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.72 billion, a PE ratio of 84.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $538.37 and its 200-day moving average is $514.79. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.27.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.