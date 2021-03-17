HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 617 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,849,000 after acquiring an additional 108,873 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 378,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 66,236 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 768.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 131,783 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

ANIK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $519.89 million, a PE ratio of -77.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.