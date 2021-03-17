HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 103.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,974 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $144,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at $173,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $376,000.

NYSE:MHN opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

