HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,371,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 275.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $84.09 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $89.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20.

