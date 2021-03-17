HighTower Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Stock Position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,397 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 114,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $498,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NHS stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.62. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $12.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

