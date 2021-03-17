HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 339.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

