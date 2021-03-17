HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $34.03.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.