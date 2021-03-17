HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,405 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in FTI Consulting by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 79,918 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCN stock opened at $129.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $144.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCN. Truist Securities raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

