HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Up 22.6% in February

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 11th total of 938,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 395,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

HNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of HNI traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. 200,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,276. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. HNI has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. HNI’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $18,693,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HNI by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 39,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

