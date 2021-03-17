HNI (NYSE:HNI) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was upgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

HNI stock opened at $41.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in HNI by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HNI by 41.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

