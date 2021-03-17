Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.03

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.03 and last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 2137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.