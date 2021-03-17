Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Homology Medicines reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,190. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.24.

In other Homology Medicines news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $6,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $180,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 526,000 shares of company stock worth $6,718,300 in the last ninety days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 151.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

