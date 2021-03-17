Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.18. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOOK. JMP Securities upped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hookipa Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.