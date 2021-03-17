Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading 11% Higher

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shot up 11% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.25 and last traded at $114.09. 195,459 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 144,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $701.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $574.66 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $889,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $266,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

