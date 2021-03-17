Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

HBMD has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Howard Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $305.87 million, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 509.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

