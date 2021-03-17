HSBC Raises Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Price Target to $10.25

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at HSBC to $10.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 81.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARGO. Raymond James lifted their target price on Argo Group International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $54.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after buying an additional 89,040 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 227,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 46,665 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

