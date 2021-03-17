Huazhu Group (HTHT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect Huazhu Group to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HTHT opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

