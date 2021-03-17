HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $106,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in HubSpot by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in HubSpot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $468.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.06 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.01. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $547.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,877,925.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,933 shares of company stock worth $13,850,434 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

