Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Update

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the February 11th total of 3,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

HBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after buying an additional 2,523,481 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 2,287,423 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 1,875,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after buying an additional 1,750,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $7.44. 983,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,126. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

