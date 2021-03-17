Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys 14,026 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 268.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.5% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 510.0% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $6,931,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,081,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $3.77 on Wednesday, reaching $3,095.63. 86,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,079. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,689.24 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,194.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,187.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

