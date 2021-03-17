Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 15,048.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $17,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPP opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.93, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPP shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

