Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 12th

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hurco Companies has raised its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Shares of HURC stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80. Hurco Companies has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter.

In other Hurco Companies news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $55,582.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.