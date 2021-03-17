IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at National Bankshares

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.00.

IBG stock opened at C$9.84 on Monday. IBI Group has a 1 year low of C$2.79 and a 1 year high of C$9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$307.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.82.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

