ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 333,600 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the February 11th total of 519,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens lowered ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE ICL traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,222. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.0265 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,074,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after buying an additional 2,034,423 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 367.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,106,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after buying an additional 3,227,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,570,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ICL Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,797,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 57,467 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

