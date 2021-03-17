IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IDYA. Wedbush upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $657.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after buying an additional 1,097,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $6,595,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 319,057 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,426,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,156,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after buying an additional 147,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

