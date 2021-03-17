IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 161,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the February 11th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 89.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IGO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPGDF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591. IGO has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

