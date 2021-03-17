Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by PARK CIRCLE Co

PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Illumina were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $6.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.36. 5,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.34, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.18 and its 200-day moving average is $362.13. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total value of $1,111,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,937.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,871 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,788 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

