Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Up 45.9% in February

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the February 11th total of 897,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 217,897 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the 4th quarter worth $6,337,000. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 27,702 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 79,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 35,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.21. Immunic has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

