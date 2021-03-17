Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on April 23rd

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

IRT stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

IRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

