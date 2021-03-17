Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of IRT stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.