Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $23.25 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $508.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Independent Bank by 574.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Independent Bank by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Independent Bank by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.