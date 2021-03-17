Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Reaches $6.70 on Top Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.70 or 0.00011523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.63 or 0.00456760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00061670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00135789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00077598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.13 or 0.00569387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

