Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Announces Earnings Results

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $199.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

