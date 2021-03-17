Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Announces Earnings Results

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%.

INFI opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $199.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

