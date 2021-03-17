Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Shares Gap Down to $3.10

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $2.85. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 93,056 shares.

INFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $199.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. Analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,041 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

