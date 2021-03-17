Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.49

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.49 and last traded at $93.24, with a volume of 844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.35.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.03.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,642,000 after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ingredion by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,181,000 after buying an additional 61,149 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 465,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $60,579,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

