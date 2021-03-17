Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Inhibrx stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. 127,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,143. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. Inhibrx has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $440,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 36.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

