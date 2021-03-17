INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 364,600 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 11th total of 447,400 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 338,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

INMB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. 8,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,811. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $226.83 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 3.01.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INMB. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

